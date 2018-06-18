Leading Off (6/18/18)

Laura Bush Pleads For an End to Separation of Immigrant Families. From the Dallas resident’s Washington Post opinion piece: “I live in a border state. I appreciate the need to enforce and protect our international boundaries, but this zero-tolerance policy is cruel. It is immoral. And it breaks my heart.”

Mayor Mike Rawlings Also Offers an Immigration Opinion. “The separation of a child from a parent who has entered our country to seek asylum is cruel and unconscionable. Dallas is willing to help in any way we can by working closely with outside agencies and community partners.”

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. Keeps Welterweight Title with First Round Knockout. The Desoto southpaw was favored to win the bout at The Star in Frisco, but knocking out his opponent in the first round was unexpected (for Spence especially; he said he hoped to give the sold-out crowd a better show and take Carlos Ocampo out in the 4th or 5th round). One fan who didn’t mind the quick win: Jerry Jones. “I saw a guy in this ring who knew what he wanted,” said Jones. “When you knock a guy out by hitting him once on the side of his back, you’re bad to the bone.”