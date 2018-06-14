Leading Off (6/14/18)

Former Doctor Faces Life in Prison for 30-Year-Old Highland Park Attack. Katherine Bascone was an osteopath featured in D Magazine in 1987. A year later, a violent sexual assault in Highland Park left her blind and bedridden for the rest of her life. Authorities ruled her death in February, three decades after her attack, a homicide. Yesterday, George Guo, a UT Southwestern grad who has a long history of rape attempts, was arrested in Houston for Bascone’s murder.

Deep Ellum Set to Get “One of the Most Expensive Hotels Ever Developed in Dallas.” In addition to the $22 million approved for the Red Bird Mall redevelopment yesterday, the city council also voted to give developers $2 million in tax breaks to restore the Pythian Temple building on Elm and add a high-rise behind it to make the two structures Deep Ellum’s first hotel in over a century. The Pythian was built in 1916 by William Sidney Pittman, Booker T. Washington’s son-in-law, and served as hub for Dallas’ black community for several decades.

Frisco’s Got Some Stuff in the Works Too. Developers are trying to build a city within a city on the 2,500 acres once owned by the banker and oil man Bert Fields Jr.

Dallas’ Big Buns Problem. Yucky bread due to a possible yeast imbalance has thrown a wrench in the local fast food biz (is it a sign from God to finally bite the Whole 30 bullet?).