Leading Off (6/13/18)

AT&T/Time Warner Merger Approved. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon signed off on the deal, the value of which is $108.7 billion. The deal is set to be closed by June 20.

Cowboys Cheerleader Alleges Pay Discrimination. Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Erica Wilkins said in a lawsuit against the team that she was paid less than half of what Rowdy the mascot made and not paid the entirety of what she was owed. Wilkins says other cheerleaders also experienced pay inequality. Her civil suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Plano ISD Makes Changes to Ranking System. The school board voted yesterday to get rid of class rankings starting with eighth graders graduating in 2023. It will still determine students in the top 10 percent of their class, in accordance with state law.

Driver Who Stole Pickup Still at Large. After being led on a chase through North Dallas yesterday, police called off the search. The driver abandoned the truck, jumped over fences, and fled on foot. The man still has not been found.