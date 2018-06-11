Leading Off (6/11/18)

Bodies Found. A man was found in the Trinity near I-45 and South Lamar on Saturday. Cause of death is unknown. And on Sunday a body was found in a South Dallas field. Police do not suspect foul play, which sounds weird, but I’m not a cop, so what do I know?

Triple Crown Winner Justify Is Owned By a Dallas Resident. And that owner? It’s me, Zac Crain.

Rent-A-Center Decides It’s Not For Sale. I guess I’ll have to buy some other Plano-based company. Any ideas? Hit my line.

Harvest America Brings Thousands of Christians to AT&T Stadium. On a related note, my parents’ 50th anniversary party brought about 100 Christians to The Barn in Waco. It’s a guesstimate. I didn’t ask everyone their religious affiliation.

FC Dallas Is All the Way Back. An own goal and a Mauro Diaz penalty kick got your boys a 2-0 win over Montreal and they remain tied for first in the Western Conference.