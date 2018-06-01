Leading Off (6/1/18)

Southwest Airlines Offers Woman Meal Voucher After She Sat Through Porn Flight. A woman claims her nextseat neighbor was giving new meaning to just about every Southwest tagline. #NotOK!

McKinney ISD’s $70 Million Stadium Has a Crack Problem. It’s not clear whether the “greater-than-anticipated” cracking will delay the 12,000-seat stadium’s fall opening date. Allen ISD had a similar problem a few years back that required $10 million in repairs.

Cheaters is Coming Back. Who knew the reality show stopped production for two years? I’m assuming Clark Gable’s grandson will return as the host.

Here’s What It Cost to Attend Trump’s Fundraiser Last Night. That’d be $100,000 per couple for a photo opp and dinner.