Leading Off (06/08/17)

Tonya Couch Back in Jail. The mother of “affluenza” teen Ethan Couch and one-half of “The Worst Parents Ever” was arrested after her urine tested positive for amphetamine/methamphetamine. She was out on bond on charges of helping her son flee the country a couple years back.

Avoid I-35 in Oak Cliff This Weekend. TxDOT is blowing up the Eighth Street overpass and diverting traffic onto the frontage roads as it continues work on the $666 million Southern Gateway project.

Southern Dallas Clinic Going Into Healthcare Desert. Built and operated by charities, the clinic will go on four acres of land donated by the city at South Lancaster and Wheatland.

Rangers Sign GM Jon Daniels to 5-Year Extension. Rebuilding takes time.