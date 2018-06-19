DISD Trustee Writes Children’s Book About Daughter’s Heart Transplant

Olivia Solis, the daughter of Dallas ISD trustee Miguel Solis and his wife Jacqueline, is going home today after spending the first four months of her life in intensive care at Children’s Health. It was there last month that Olivia underwent a heart transplant, a big procedure for anyone, and especially rare for an infant.

The Solis family has been publicly documenting Olivia’s journey, a story that’s been alternately heartbreaking, inspiring, and moving. Now Olivia, born with a congenital heart defect just four months ago, will be able to begin the next chapter of her life.

But Miguel has said from the start that he hopes by sharing his daughter’s story, he’ll be able to do some good for the other children, many of whom never get to go home, and their families in the heart center at Children’s Health. Miguel and Jacqueline are living up to that promise by authoring a children’s book, Olivia’s New Heart. The book, created with the Dallas graphic designer Skyler Thiot, is meant for those children and their families, and for anyone who could stand to learn about the important and life-saving work being done in the hospital’s cardiac intensive care unit. Proceeds from the book will go toward Children’s Health’s and its heart center.

You can pre-order a copy for $15 now.