Books
Dallas Public Library Hosts First Ever Drag Queen Story Hour
What better way to celebrate Pride Month than with a reading rainbow.
I. Can’t. Even.
How did I miss Cassie Nova and Jenna Skyy doing the first ever drag queen story hour at the Dallas Public Library this past weekend? Thank the Divine they’ll be at the Oak Lawn branch this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dallas is following in the bedazzled heels of Brooklyn, St. Louis, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and other cities trying to make reading glam again. If anyone can do it, these Rose Room regulars can.
@thecassienova and @JennaSkyyTX slayed this past weekend at @dallaslibrary first ever drag queen story hour. Catch them being fierce at Oak Lawn from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 16 #SummerReading #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/6WLJAIKopM
— DallasLibraryKids (@dallaslibkids) June 12, 2018
Comments