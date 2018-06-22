Sports & Leisure
A Few Thoughts On the Mavs Draft
Actually, just one thought, in two parts, with a bunch of video.
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner June 22, 2018 1:15 pm
If you didn’t hear, yet, the Dallas Mavericks made my draft-night dreams come true by selecting—
(clears throat)
(clears throat again)
(chisels podium out of the shinbone of a wooly mammoth bone I found in the basement of Old Parkland)
(clears throat yet again; I guess I have allergies or drank too much dairy or something)
(grabs speech from my assistant)
(leans into microphone)
LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKA
DONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNCIC
What?????????
Let’s get this money.