A Few Thoughts On the Mavs Draft

Actually, just one thought, in two parts, with a bunch of video.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner June 22, 2018 1:15 pm

If you didn’t hear, yet, the Dallas Mavericks made my draft-night dreams come true by selecting—

(clears throat)

(clears throat again)

(chisels podium out of the shinbone of a wooly mammoth bone I found in the basement of Old Parkland)

(clears throat yet again; I guess I have allergies or drank too much dairy or something)

(grabs speech from my assistant)

(leans into microphone)

LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKA

DONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNNCIC

What?????????

Let’s get this money.