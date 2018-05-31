Trump Will Be in Dallas To Ruin Your Afternoon Commute

Today President Donald Trump will meet with the family members of students killed at Santa Fe High School before heading to Dallas to fundraise at the Adolphus Hotel. For downtown commuters, his visit comes at a particularly unfortunate time. Per his public schedule, the president will arrive at Love Field shortly before 4 p.m. Then it’s on to the Adolphus to meet with donors, who will have coughed up $2,700 a head to attend the reception. Guests get dinner for $35,000, and a photo op with the president for $50,000. Proceeds go toward Trump’s re-election campaign.

After pulling from the North Texas Republican Piggy Bank, Trump should be back at the airport by 6 p.m. Plan your commute accordingly.

This has been a D Magazine traffic advisory.