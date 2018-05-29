Toyota Music Factory’s Big Beat Dallas Is Closing

Everybody has to take back those headlines comparing Irving to Deep Ellum. Big Beat Dallas, billed as a key part of the suburb’s plans to cop some of the Dallas neighborhood’s reputation as a live music hotspot, is closing. The complex, five bars and restaurants surrounding an outdoor stage and plaza packaged as part of the larger Toyota Music Factory development, had been open for barely two months.

An explanation of sorts comes from a since-deleted Facebook post that should prove frustrating to anybody looking to understand why Big Beat Dallas is closing, and to the Big Beat Dallas employees that are now out of a job. The post is signed by Big Beat Dallas owner Billy Bob Barnett, founder of Fort Worth honky tonk Billy Bob’s.

It’s otherwise business as usual at the Toyota Music Factory, anchored by the Live Nation-operated Pavilion and rounded out by other restaurants and venues, including an Alamo Drafthouse outpost. I’ve left messages with Big Beat Dallas, the Toyota Music Factory, and Restaurants Unlimited, a Seattle-based outfit that had a hand in Big Beat Dallas. I’ll update here if I hear back.