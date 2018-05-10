Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: May 10 – 13

Thursday, May 10

Re-ups from TTD This Week:

At the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Dallas-based literary journalist Brantley Hargrove talks about his book The Man Who Caught the Storm: The Life of Legendary Tornado Chaser Tim Samaras after an IMAX screening of Tornado Alley. It’s all free. Hargrove’s already made the rounds on Think with Krys Boyd, in the New York Times, and in the April issue of D Magazine with this excerpt.

The silly and loud double-metal-bill of Primus and Mastodon roars to South Side Ballroom.

Friday, May 11

A pay-what-you-can production of Cry Havoc by Amphibian Stage Productions appeals to veterans. Expect comparisons of the struggles they face to those of soldiers in Shakespeare’s time, through a composite of lines spoken by characters like Macbeth, Othello, and Richard II. U.S. Army veteran Stephan Wolfert wrote the one-person play while he dealt with post-traumatic stress; bring a loved one who might relate to the show tonight through May 27.

Dr. Dog is sold out at The Granada, but …

Saturday, May 12

… odds are that fans of that band will find much to enjoy at the ninth Homegrown Fest at Main Street Garden Park, with its subtly Texas-focused lineup of bands like Ume, Roky Erikson and Explosions in the Sky. A reunion of the synth-pop Dallas band [DARYL] is notable, as is an appearance by the Canadian dream-pop import Alvvays. Kids under 10 get in free.

A mysterious riff on Spring, The Reading Room’s current show to Further Seasons takes its title from an Emily Dickinson line. It follows a path set by curator, writer and artist Lucia Simek’s recent work as articulated here by Charlotte Marina Ioffe. Stop by from 2 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

It’s Mother’s Day. Hope you remembered! Either way, consider taking the moms in your life on a journey at the Nasher through the history of sculpture—and by extension, visual culture and architecture, if you follow all the trails. An exhibition featuring items from the museum’s permanent collection alongside recent acquisitions leads viewers to Medardo Rosso’s soft, post-impressionist experimental casts, then on to the rise of Cubism via Picasso, and through the evolution of Minimalism. A Tradition of Revolution is on through August 19.