Our 52 Things To Do Challenge Is Back, This Time With an Adolphus Prize
Get outdoors, prove it, then enter for your chance to win a free night in one of the city's most gorgeous indoors.
In the D office, April already seems like it happened three years ago, but the Sweepstakes Task Force (we love task forces here in Dallas!) is sure that’s not the way it feels everywhere else. So you probably remember our cover story, “52 Things You Must Do In Dallas,” and the accompanying contest we launched at the same time. It’s time to start the second round—prove you did the six outdoorsy things in the feature, and you’ll have a shot at winning a night at the Adolphus with an hourlong spa treatment and dinner for two in the French Room.
Do the things below:
- Bike White Rock Lake
- Hike the Cedar Ridge Preserve
- Catch a sunrise at Lemmon Lake
- Pedal through downtown
- Work out like a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
- Use a share bike responsibly
If you have any questions about these things, please refer to the feature. Prove that you did these things by taking photos and submitting here. Put them on Instagram with the hashtag #Dallas52Things. We’ll select a winner from the entries. You have until June 30.
Here’s some fine print, which the Sweepstakes Task Force has decided to not bother sizing down, but instead will indent. We hope other sweepstakes will follow our lead.
Blackout dates may apply for hotel stay, only room fee and associated taxes are included, The 1 night stay is for room + tax only. Guest is responsible for incidentals, parking, room service etc. The room is a Deluxe King Room. Any room service or extra charges are winner’s responsibility. Spa treatment gratuities are not included. Prize amount for dinner does not include taxes and gratuities, even should total amount to less than maximum dinner prize amount (max $200).
