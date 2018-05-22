Our 52 Things To Do Challenge Is Back, This Time With an Adolphus Prize

In the D office, April already seems like it happened three years ago, but the Sweepstakes Task Force (we love task forces here in Dallas!) is sure that’s not the way it feels everywhere else. So you probably remember our cover story, “52 Things You Must Do In Dallas,” and the accompanying contest we launched at the same time. It’s time to start the second round—prove you did the six outdoorsy things in the feature, and you’ll have a shot at winning a night at the Adolphus with an hourlong spa treatment and dinner for two in the French Room.

Do the things below:

Bike White Rock Lake

Hike the Cedar Ridge Preserve

Catch a sunrise at Lemmon Lake

Pedal through downtown

Work out like a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Use a share bike responsibly

If you have any questions about these things, please refer to the feature. Prove that you did these things by taking photos and submitting here. Put them on Instagram with the hashtag #Dallas52Things. We’ll select a winner from the entries. You have until June 30.

Here’s some fine print, which the Sweepstakes Task Force has decided to not bother sizing down, but instead will indent. We hope other sweepstakes will follow our lead.