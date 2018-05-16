New District to Be Created on East Side of Downtown Dallas

Tomorrow morning there will be a press conference to announce what, honestly, sounds like a cool deal. Todd Interests (Patrick and Philip Todd, the folks who redeveloped the old post office downtown) is going to reveal its plans for 18 buildings on the east side of downtown that it has acquired over the past two years. Along with Downtown Dallas Inc., Todd Interests will unveil the creation of what they are calling “a new district.”

Here’s where I get worried. Remember when some well-meaning developer wanted to call the Design District LOL, for Lower Oak Lawn? Yeah, that. If it’s not too late, here are my suggestions for this new district:

EOB (East of Bank of America Tower)

WODE (West of Deep Ellum)

The Meat Packing District

Hell’s Pantry

Midtown

Down East

The Don’t Tell Supper Club District

Lower Cesar Chavez

A District Resulting From the Impending Removal of I-345, Brought to You by the Coalition for a New Dallas (feat. Patrick Kennedy)

