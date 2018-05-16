View Issue Subscribe

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Business

New District to Be Created on East Side of Downtown Dallas

Hmm, what shall we call it?

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner May 16, 2018 12:15 pm

Tomorrow morning there will be a press conference to announce what, honestly, sounds like a cool deal. Todd Interests (Patrick and Philip Todd, the folks who redeveloped the old post office downtown) is going to reveal its plans for 18 buildings on the east side of downtown that it has acquired over the past two years. Along with Downtown Dallas Inc., Todd Interests will unveil the creation of what they are calling “a new district.”

Here’s where I get worried. Remember when some well-meaning developer wanted to call the Design District LOL, for Lower Oak Lawn? Yeah, that. If it’s not too late, here are my suggestions for this new district:

EOB (East of Bank of America Tower)

WODE (West of Deep Ellum)

The Meat Packing District

Hell’s Pantry

Midtown

Down East

The Don’t Tell Supper Club District

Lower Cesar Chavez

A District Resulting From the Impending Removal of I-345, Brought to You by the Coalition for a New Dallas (feat. Patrick Kennedy)

Comments

  • Los_Politico

    “Where you at wode? (I’m over here wode)”

    • VERY obscure. You get 3 bonus points.

  • C P

    Shallum, anyone? (Shallow Ellum)

  • Scott Smith

    Dude, let Story die. Jeez.

    I mean the joke, not the dog.

    • Thank you for your comment. I’ve read it, and, as the editor of the magazine, I have carefully considered your request. After doing that, and after consulting with other members of the editorial staff, I have prepared the following response: never.

  • dallasmay

    “The Historic Car Dealership District”

    Seriously, I’ve seen the maps. There really used to be a lot of car dealerships in that area of downtown.