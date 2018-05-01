Lupe Valdez Has Another Bad Weekend

Lupe Valdez remains the likely favorite to lose to Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s gubernatorial election, but the former Dallas County Sheriff seems intent on making it a race in this month’s primary runoff with Andrew White.

A couple months ago, Valdez, the openly gay Latina who theoretically could boost Latino voter turnout to help the rest of this fall’s Democratic ticket, failed to get the endorsement of the Houston GLBT Political Caucus. Over the weekend, Valdez did one better and managed to convince a group of young Latino activists to endorse her opponent, the straight white moderate businessman whose dad was governor in the 1980s.

At a forum organized by Jolt Texas, a group working to get Latino voters to the polls, Valdez was evasive when asked about her record as sheriff and her department’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Valdez, who has sometimes struggled with questions on the campaign trail, provided an answer that apparently everyone in attendance found inadequate. Jolt Texas endorsed White after the town hall. Valdez herself apologized Monday night.

Here’s the Texas Tribune:

In the statement Monday night, Valdez sought to make up for the insufficient answer, explaining how as sheriff she grappled with the tension among federal officials, state officials and the local community when it came to enforcing immigration law. As she did Sunday, she repeatedly invoked her opposition to the state’s “sanctuary cities” ban — known as SB 4, or Senate Bill 4 — as well as her 2015 clash with Gov. Greg Abbott over her policy for honoring federal detainers for inmates. “Communities and local law enforcement officials need partners in state and federal government, not threats and ultimatums,” Valdez said. “Ultimately our efforts in speaking out against SB 4 weren’t enough.” She continued: “While I was Sheriff of Dallas County, I complied with detainers or else we could have risked funding for a range of resources, including drug courts, juvenile justice programs, and body cameras. I didn’t have the ability to change federal or state policy and Governor Abbott got his way.” “I wish we could have done more, and that is why I am such an outspoken advocate for comprehensive immigration reform with a pathway to citizenship,” Valdez said. “It is why I spoke out forcefully against Governor Abbott’s fear-based policies that attack our immigrant communities.”

Jolt Texas released this statement today:

“We appreciate Lupe Valdez’ statement, but there are still many questions that need to be answered about the policies that she implemented as Dallas County Sheriff. The policies that Valdez adopted allowed ICE to have access to jails she oversaw, and led to the deportation and separation of immigrant families across Dallas. We think that one of the best ways for her to address all outstanding questions is by debating her opponent Andrew White. Texans deserve to hear from both of them.”

Valdez has so far declined to debate White. Primary runoffs are scheduled for May 22.