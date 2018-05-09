Leading Off (5/9/18)

Bankruptcy Judge Approves Dallas Investors’ Acquisition of Weinstein Co. Harvey’s company will soon be Lantern Entertainment. The men who run the private equity firm Lantern Capital Partners have no Hollywood experience, and so far they’ve made no mention of setting up a fund for accusers as other potential buyers planned. They also have to contend with Jay-Z and Eminem, who were owed around $800,000 for projects in development. The guys seem to be press shy, but here’s more info from Variety.

Another Local Tie to Michael Cohen’s Shady Business. AT&T.

Mansfield Art Teacher Suing District for Discrimination. The two-time teacher of the year has been on paid leave since September after a parent complained she was pushing a homosexual agenda. The two instances in question: showing a picture of her and her fiancée (now wife) during a get-to-know-you slideshow on the first day of school, and later, mentioning that Jasper Johns was Robert Rauschenberg’s partner.

City Discusses Possible Bike Share Regulations. While Dwaine Caraway has his eyes on Chicago’s docked bike program, Jared White with the Department of Transportation says the city is thinking of charging bike share companies annual permitting fees that could cost them—get this—HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS plus $15 to $20 for each bike, which might help thin out the number of bikes stocked on street corners.

Wounded Home Depot Worker Released From Hospital. Scott Painter, the Home Depot employee shot alongside two police officers as they were apprehending a thief, was discharged yesterday, though his condition is unknown.