Leading Off (5/4/18)

Hi, Questions About the ‘Safety Culture’ at Southwest Airlines. In the wake of an engine explosion that killed one passenger, a long-running beef between the airline and its mechanics has grown more pronounced, with the workers’ union alleging hostility and retaliatory behavior from maintenance supervisors.

Bye, Bernadette Nutall? Two Dallas ISD trustees are running unopposed in Saturday’s election, but the District 9 trustee has drawn a couple challengers.

Hi, NRA. The gun group is in town for its national convention this weekend.

Bye, Jason Witten. The Cowboys tight end and future Hall of Famer, beckoned by the bright lights of Monday Night Football on ESPN, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday. Remember this? Wasn’t that cool?