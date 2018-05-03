Leading Off (5/3/18)

Chief Hall Takes Oath of Office. Yesterday, after serving as Dallas Police Chief for eight months, she was sworn in as Dallas’ first female police chief. Hall paid tribute to Officer Rogelio Santander, who was killed last week in the line of duty.

Dallas Residents Aren’t Satisfied. A new survey says they are the least satisfied they’ve been in about 10 years, although ratings are still higher than most other large cities. “What we see over time is that largely, the city of Dallas has stayed consistent in that we’re better than other large cities in terms of satisfaction,” said Dallas Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Reich.

Plano Teen Arrested in Mass Shooting Plot. 17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand, a Plano West Senior High School student, has been arrested for an ISIS-inspired plot to commit a mass shooting at Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco. He is being held on $3 million bail and could be sentenced to life if convicted.

Philanthropist Margaret McDermott Dies at 106. She had given millions over the years to Dallas science, education, and arts, including the Arboretum and the Dallas Opera. Her memorial service will be held at the Meyerson.

Dallas Man on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List. Billy Don Urango, a sex offender who fled from his Dallas halfway house, has been added to the state’s most wanted. There’s a $5,000 reward that’s being offered for information that leads to his capture.

April Showers Bring May…Showers. Don’t forget to bring an umbrella today and tomorrow. Hail might even make an appearance.