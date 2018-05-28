Local News
Leading Off (5/28/18)
Did I write this this morning or Friday afternoon? If you don't have access to the back end of our site, I guess you'll never know. (You probably know.)
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner May 28, 2018 6:13 am
Happy Memorial Day. Remember: stay hydrated, don’t drink and drive, and make sure you use sunscreen. Also, do not contact me. Expect posting to be light as we are all out of the office and I’m sure at least one of us is wearing some sort of silly hat. (Not me.)
