Leading Off (5/24/18)

City Hall Will Pay $15.5. Million to Have School Crossing Guards. Yesterday, the council approved a $15.5. million contract for three years for All City Management Services Inc., which will run the crossing-guard program.

McKinney Councilman Apologizes for Alleging Racial Profiling. The McKinney City Council voted 6-0 yesterday to approve a resolution that expressed disapproval of how council member La’Shadion Shemwell handled a traffic stop earlier this month, when he accused a white police officer of racial profiling for pulling his over for an alleged speeding violation. Shemwell brought forward the motion to censure himself. It doesn’t remove him from office and there is no added punishment.

Frisco Student Faces Felony Charge for Threats. A 14-year-old student was taken into custody after authorities suspected the student made a terroristic threat yesterday against Cobb Middle School. The kid could get two to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Body Found in White Rock Creek Identified. The body found earlier this month was identified as 39-year-old Eric Hall, but the medical examiner’s office hasn’t released an official cause of death. Hall, who went by Nicole, was described as a pioneer in Texas’ black transgender community. A vigil is being planned for Saturday.