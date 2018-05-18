Leading Off (5/18/18)

The Byron Nelson Tees Off at Its New Home, the Trinity Forest Golf Club. Golf: Still super boring. But drinking outdoors while the sun is shining, rooting for a guy that once lived in roughly the same geographic area as you to excel in athletics, and wringing your hands over whether the debut of a playground for rich white people to engage in the most elitist, environmentally wasteful, prohibitively expensive sport ever created is a good thing for southern Dallas? Classic.

Police Arrest Man in Killing of Transgender Woman. Jimmy Eugene Johnson III, 24, was charged with murder Thursday for the death of Carla Patricia Flores Pavon, 26, who was found unconscious at her apartment in Dallas earlier this month. Police said the killing was not a hate crime, but a robbery turned violent.

Dallas Animal Services Officer Accused of Hurting Kitten. Eric Pogue was charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal after he allegedly threw a 4-year-old kitten that bit him.

Old Folks Getting Some Nice New Digs. The $1.4 million senior center in Red Bird, coming to you via the city and WellMed Charitable Foundation, will be the biggest in Dallas.