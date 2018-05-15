Leading Off (5/15/18)

Early Reviews in on Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Byron Nelson starts Thursday. The first visiting pros played the course yesterday and, according to this report, seemed to enjoy it. One pro said, “I’m pleasantly surprised.” The weather should be ideal this weekend. Giddyap.

Big Strait Lane House Sells. Not sure why we’re reading about this from Steve Brown and not Candy Evans, but ephedra king Ralph Oats has sold his house. In 2014 it was on the market for $19 million, but the sales price looks like it’s closer to $11 million. No word on the buyer, other than that he (or she) flew into town after seeing the listing online.

NBA Draft Lottery Is Tonight. We’ve got the third best odds to get the No. 1 pick (14 percent). Here’s a bit of trivia, if you plan to watch it on ESPN: what you see is not the actual lottery. That happens backstage, away from TV cameras.