Leading Off (5/14/18)

Early voting for the state’s primary runoffs begin today. The one most folks will pay attention to is District 32’s Democratic congressional race, which pits civil rights lawyer Colin Allred against businesswoman Lillian Salerno. They’re vying for Pete Sessions’ seat, in a district that voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump. Also of note on the Democratic side is the governor’s race between former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and businessman Andrew White, who debated on Friday. For the Republican races, outgoing U.S. Rep. Jeb Hensarling’s seat has attracted Vice President Mike Pence’s support for Jeb’s ex-staffer Bunni Pounds. And the race to replace Ennis Rep. Joe Barton is another one to watch. Find The Dallas Morning News’ Dem recommendations here and GOP nods here. Find your voting place.

Bobby Jeffress Is Heading to Jerusalem. President Trump’s favorite megachurch megaphone will give the dedication prayer in the U.S. embassy’s new location in Israel, which I’m sure no one saw coming.

Dallas-based Chili’s Had a Data Breach. No word yet on whether the hackers know how many Southwestern Eggrolls you ordered last Wednesday.

The Western Conference Finals Begin Tonight and It Is Your Duty To Root for the Rockets. It’s the series everyone has been waiting for since the NBA season began, and my Houston team is the best chance anyone has of dethroning the evil Warriors. Let us all coalesce behind that greater good.