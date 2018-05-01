Leading Off (5/1/18)

Officer’s Funeral Today. Rogelio Santander’s funeral will be at Lake Pointe Church, in Rockwall, at 11 a.m. Then he will be buried at Restland in Dallas. The funeral procession will be a long one. Expect traffic. Here’s the route. And if you haven’t yet, you should read this story about Santander and the relationship he had with his partner, Crystal Almeida, who survived the shooting.

Rangers Aren’t Good. They lost yesterday to the Indians, racking up an 11-19 record, the most losses the team has ever suffered in the first month of a season. It’s a process.

DMN Doesn’t Approve of Michelle Wolf’s Jokes. In an editorial published in today’s paper, the board writes of the comedian’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner: “We found her routine to be out of bounds.” So, yeah. They did that. In the paper.

Mystery Artist Beautifies Old Pay Phones. This is fun.