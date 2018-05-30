Leading Off (05/30/18)

Cops and Firefighters Win $173M Settlement In Old Lawsuits Against Dallas. Both sides seem content with the deal, which will wrap up decades-old litigation and clear at least some of the air between first responders and City Hall.

Fired Dallas Cop Pleads Guilty to Shooting Unarmed Man in 2013. Amy Wilburn, a former Dallas police officer, was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of recklessly discharging a firearm. Kelvion Walker, who was shot more than four years ago and has a civil lawsuit pending, agreed to the terms of the plea deal.

City of McKinney Tries To Talk About Race. It’s not going so hot.

Breaking Chews: City Really Bites At Restaurant Health Inspections; Filth Feasts While Diners Dumbfounded. If you take one thing away from this Dallas Observer story on the city’s overwhelmed and understaffed health inspectors and the dirty restaurants who love them, it’s this: Dallas’ health department really needs to get its act together. If you take two things away, the other thing should be an aversion to Palapas Seafood Bar, which has failed its last three health inspections.