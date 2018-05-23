Frisco Is Getting an Alamo Drafthouse

Because no new development is complete without a well-regarded dine-in theater concept with a strict no-cellphone policy and a reputation for cool repertory screenings, Alamo Drafthouse announced today that it will open its seventh North Texas location in Frisco. The eight-screen theater will be at the northwest corner of Warren Parkway and the Tollway, along the city’s “$5 Billion Mile” at the in-the-works Frisco Station development, future home of familiar-looking high-rises and and other apartments you can’t afford to live in. No opening date yet.

You know how this works by now—the Austin-based theater chain is more prevalent here than dockless share bikes—but the Frisco location has one notable and pretty neat addition: a bar-slash-video store. Here’s the relevant part of the press release: