Frisco Is Getting an Alamo Drafthouse
Remember the Alamo? With seven North Texas locations, how could you forget it? Hey! Am I right?
Because no new development is complete without a well-regarded dine-in theater concept with a strict no-cellphone policy and a reputation for cool repertory screenings, Alamo Drafthouse announced today that it will open its seventh North Texas location in Frisco. The eight-screen theater will be at the northwest corner of Warren Parkway and the Tollway, along the city’s “$5 Billion Mile” at the in-the-works Frisco Station development, future home of familiar-looking high-rises and and other apartments you can’t afford to live in. No opening date yet.
You know how this works by now—the Austin-based theater chain is more prevalent here than dockless share bikes—but the Frisco location has one notable and pretty neat addition: a bar-slash-video store. Here’s the relevant part of the press release:
The new location will also feature Video Vortex, an Alamo Drafthouse bar concept new to Texas and only the second such bar for the brand. Inspired by the company’s long-running Video Vortex programming series that celebrates straight-to-video cult classics from the 1980s through the early 2000s, the Video Vortex bar reimagines the classic video rental store with free movie rentals, themed cocktails, and 32 local draft beers on tap. Along with Blu-ray and DVD titles, the curated Video Vortex rental collection will feature rare VHS tapes and genre releases, including many titles never released on digital formats. The bar will also feature a fully stocked Mondo store with movie-related merchandise, games, toys, posters and vinyl releases for sale.
