Emerging Details on Downtown’s Newest District, East Quarter

Sorry, Tim Rogers. The new downtown district is not called Story. The newly anointed East Quarter, just east of Deep Ellum and north of the Farmers Market, promises an old-meets-new downtown district. In an area of town formerly known for automotive facilities, private and public interests will create a walkable, urban neighborhood with wide sidewalks, restaurants, creative office space, and narrower traffic lanes.

Todd Interests, headed by Shawn Todd, has been quietly (or not so quietly, depending on what circles you run in) buying up historic buildings in the area with investor J.P. Morgan Asset Management for a couple years. Todd Interests is the firm behind the renovation of the old post office at 400 Ervay and One Dallas Center. Today, Todd shared more details about the reinvention of the 1920s-era neighborhood that’s now being called East Quarter. More details to come, but here’s what we learned.