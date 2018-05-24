Cowboys Receiver Terrance Williams Sure Seems Sauced

Oof.

About a week after Terrance Williams, the Cowboys’ top receiver, released a statement through his attorney that, no, he wasn’t intoxicated that morning when he was arrested for public intoxication, and, yeah sure, he was driving that wrecked Lamborghini, but, again, he wasn’t drinking and it was—he swears—another driver’s fault, the Frisco Police Department goes and releases bodycam footage from that night. And it doesn’t look good for the NFL player’s statement, which argued that the whole thing is a misunderstanding and that he is ripe for vindication.

Let’s take a look, via The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which first reported the May 19 arrest.

First of all, nobody should say “literally” as much as Williams does in these 13 minutes. Very suspicious. Also, “I would never lie to you to put myself in a bad situation” is a decent enough sentiment but it sure sounds suspicious when you tell it to cops. Or your significant other, for that matter. Third, Williams crashed an electric scooter while heading to the scene of where his blue Lamborghini had crashed into a light pole. This is where police found him, just before 5 a.m. You know how this picture looks.

Next, the statement he released immediately after the arrest admits that he was driving that Lambo. But what does he tell the cops while all glassy-eyed? First, to the statement!

“The driver in front of me slammed on his brakes and I turned to the left and hopped the curb to avoid hitting him. I got his insurance information and my neighbor picked me up when my car wouldn’t drive. I live right near where the accident occurred, so my neighbor dropped me off and I called a tow truck and took the scooter from my house to go meet the tow truck driver.”

Now, to the tape!

Officer: You’ve been drinking obviously. Williams: But! I would never lie to y’all, sir. I promise you. I would never lie to y’all to put myself in a bad situation to where I would be on the news. I’m literally checking on my car. Officer: Where were you at tonight? Williams: I was nowhere. I was literally in my house. Officer: Did your friend have your car? Williams: Yes sir. I’ve been here the whole time. Officer: Who was it? Williams: Kendall Wright. Officer: Kendall Wright? Williams: Yes sir. I would never lie to y’all. Officer: How do you know Kendall? Williams: We went to Baylor together.

Little different. And poor Kendall! In the police report, the officer writes that Williams had “bloodshot and watery eyes,” slurred speech, “and the strong odor of alcohol was detected emitting from his breath as he spoke.” The kicker: When he was searched, there was a Lamborghini key in his pocket.

This isn’t as cut and dry (or as sad) as former running back Joseph Randle getting caught stealing Gucci Guilty cologne, but it sure means that the Cowboys’ receiver woes aren’t any better than they were two weeks ago.