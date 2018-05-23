Body Camera Footage of Sterling Brown’s Arrest Could Be Released Today

Sterling Brown was arrested in January in Milwaukee, where the former SMU Mustangs guard is now playing. Milwaukee police claim he was resisting arrest after approaching them menacingly as they were writing him a ticket. Before his arrest, they used a stun gun on him. But a few days later, all charges were dropped and an internal affairs investigation was launched.

Maybe as soon as today we will know why. Based on what Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and many sources have said, the video will show that Brown was “not provocative” and that the use of the stun gun was wholly unnecessary. Milwaukee PD has a history so city officials are bracing for more protests. Hopefully they are also working to shore up the root causes of that history, too.