VP Mike Pence to Speak at NRA Convention in Dallas

VisitDallas, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, has a big couple weeks ahead.

The NFL Draft’s in town, kind of, this weekend, with the days-long bonanza set at the Death Star in Arlington. Which is fine, because despite the realities of municipal boundaries and city hotel taxes, VisitDallas identifies Arlington as part of “Far West Dallas” on a neighborhood map on its website. (Does the tourism office for the American Dream City know about this?)

But the more controversial and potentially bigger event is next weekend. The annual NRA convention is in Dallas, helped along by VisitDallas agreeing to pay most of the cost to rent out the convention center for the weekend. Today the convention got its headliner, Mike Pence. The vice president will address the convention on May 4, joining a just-announced lineup of speakers that also includes Gov. Greg Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Mr. Vice President, football fans, gun lovers, protesters: welcome to Dallas. Enjoy your stay. Please see more of the city than the convention center, the stadium in Arlington, and Dealey Plaza.