The Bike Share T-Shirt Dallas Needed

It’s been maybe all of three days or so since we last wrote about bike share, but in case you have a short memory, there are dockless rental bikes all over the city. Some people like them. Some people don’t.

They are prevalent in Deep Ellum, where folks tend to have both a sense of humor and a proclivity for artistic expression. Observe the LimeBike sawed in half and attached to a telephone pole earlier this year, or now, a T-shirt designed by artist Mariel Pohlman:

The shirts will be on sale at the Lewellyn’s Print Shop booth at this weekend’s Deep Ellum Art Festival. They’re liable to go fast.