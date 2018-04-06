Leading Off (4/6/18)

Betsy DeVos Gets Her Photo Op. The U.S. Secretary of Education was in Dallas on Thursday.

SMU Gets Rid Of Its Independent Student Media Company. The student paper, The Daily Campus, will end its print edition and be absorbed into the school’s journalism department.

Dallas County Gets Blasted for “Incompetence.” Federal inspectors found that the county’s inability to function like a professionally run public institution that many people depend on for a variety of important things, manifested in this case in “late payments and lack of communication” with the nonprofits that treat patients with HIV and AIDS, may have caused lengthy delays in people receiving important and time-sensitive medical services.

The Dallas Opera Gets a New Director and Chief Executive. Say hello to Ian Derrer, most lately of the Kentucky Opera, of the Dallas Opera and SMU before that.