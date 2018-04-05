Leading Off (4/5/18)

More Details on the Mico Rodriguez Ousting. Yesterday, Trey Dyer, the president of Mesero Restaurant Group sent out a statement saying the company would be pursuing legal action against the Mi Cocina founder. According to this report, the group says money had been disappearing from the partnership’s bank account and, as a result, Rodriguez’s backers are suing for $1 million. Rodriguez’s attorney, Larry Friedman—whose list of interesting clients only grows—says, “These are rich people that are trying to bully a hard-working man and throw him out of the business he created.” This 2009 D Mag feature paints a different picture.

A Drive-By Shooting Victim’s Legacy. Days before his 19th birthday, a college student and aspiring movie producer, Patrick Powell, was gunned down while playing basketball at a park in South Oak Cliff. The silver lining is that Powell’s organs ended up saving two lives. But perhaps the most important thing to remember in this story is that it was two kids, ages 13 and 14, who were charged with Powell’s murder.

Jared Leto Did Donuts at Texas Motor Speedway. Gossip blogs were abuzz when Jared Leto told Ryan Seacrest he would be hitchhiking across America to promote his band’s new album. But on a stop in North Texas, it was revealed that the crush-worthy actor-turned-cringe-worthy musician doesn’t have the stuff of John Waters, or even Shia LaBeouf, for that matter: “The idea started out as hitchhiking across America, but we thought that would end up being boring for a lot of people, except for me. It turned into planes, trains, and automobiles.” I’m going to keep this “boring for a lot of people” excuse in my backpocket for the next time I’m invited on a ski trip (I’ve never made it off the bunny slope).