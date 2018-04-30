Leading Off (4/30/18)

More Than 1,000 People Have Been Killed By Police Since 15-Year-Old Jordan Edwards Died In Balch Springs a Year Ago. And his killer, Roy Oliver, still hasn’t faced trial. It was already pushed back to June, and his lawyer plans to ask for another continuance.

The President Will Speak At NRA Convention On Friday. The vice president was already confirmed. Guns will be banned at both appearances because no one understands irony anymore, I guess.

How Did the Cowboys Do In the Draft? This says pretty, pretty, pretty good. Counterpoint: I didn’t pay much attention after the first round.

“Meet the 11-Year-Old Frisco Kid and KISS Fanatic Who Helped Produce Gene Simmons’ Latest Disc Set.” [squints] What that means?

FC Dallas Loses First Game of the Season. They fell 3-1 to NYCFC on a super-tiny field.