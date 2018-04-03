Leading Off (4/3/18)

Man Escapes From Sheriff’s Custody. Last night, a 21-year-old bad guy in handcuffs escaped while he was being transported to the Dallas County Jail. What I love is that the Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying they were “actively looking for him” and that the man “is not a murderer.” Because if they were passively looking for this guy, that would show a lack of gumption. And it puts my mind at ease to know the escapee might only be a rapist.

Former Dallas County Schools Superintendent Pleads Guilty. Rick Sorrells ran the bus company called Dallas County Schools. He pleaded guilty yesterday to taking $3 million in bribes and kickbacks from another company that installed surveillance cameras on those buses. Now the feds are looking to grab his Maserati, Porsche, and about $66,000 in jewelry.

Schlitterbahn Designer Nabbed at DFW Airport. John Schooley was charged with second-degree murder after a 10-year-old boy was decapitated while riding a water slide in Kansas City. The U.S. Marshals Service got Schooley at the airport last night when he arrived on a flight from China.