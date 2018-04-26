Leading Off (4/26/18)

Dallas Police Grieve Death of Officer. Officer Rogelio Santander died yesterday morning after he was shot during the ordeal at the Lake Highlands Home Depot. He is the ninth North Texas officer to be killed in the line of duty in roughly two years. The other wounded officers. Crystal Almeida and Scott Painter, are still in critical condition but are making good recoveries, according to Chief Renee Hall. A capital murder charge was added to Armando Luis Juarez’s other charges. “We have the entire department still grieving. We have to do this all over again for one of our brothers in blue for such a senseless act,” said George Aranda, president of the Dallas chapter of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization.

City Council Delays Vote on One Confederate Statue, Votes Not to Sell Another. As Alex wrote yesterday, the Council voted to delay the decision on whether to remove the Confederate War Memorial downtown. Council members also voted not to sell the Robert E. Lee statue, but it’s unclear what they will do with it.

No Evidence Man in Grand Prairie Ikea Standoff Fired Gun. Carlos Deone High was killed earlier this week in a standoff near the Grand Prairie Ikea. An officer said that High fired at officers, so they fired back. But investigators haven’t found any evidence that High fired his rifle, although video footage confirms he did point the gun at officers and ignored verbal commands to lower it.

Fort Worth Gang Member Executed. Erick Davila had killed a rival’s mother and 5-year-old daughter in 2008 and was convicted of capital murder. His appeals to his death sentence were denied, and he was executed early yesterday evening. This is the fifth execution this year in Texas.