Leading Off (4/25/18)

Suspect Caught After 2 Officers, 1 Home Depot Employee Shot in Lake Highlands. Matt and Alex were covering the 5-hour manhunt for Amando Juarez yesterday. He was caught near Love Field; a woman in the car with him was also taken into custody. The DMN has the latest with reactions from Juarez’ family. All we know about the victims right now is that they are out of surgery and in critical condition.

McKinney Woman Who Fatally Shot Husband Says She Was Defending Herself. Morgan Sims’ mother called police last Friday to report that Sims had shot her husband. Police stopped Sims in her Range Rover a few miles from her home where they found a gun, Xanax, Valium, and nearly $10,000 in cash. Sims told police she had been abused and was defending herself.

Mike Pence to Headline NRA Convention in Dallas. This year’s lineup also includes Ted Cruz, Greg Abbot, and John Cornyn. Mark your calendars for May 3-6 to either attend or get out of Dodge.

Dallas City Council Votes on Confederate Monuments Today. The proposal before them includes selling the Robert E. Lee statue at auction and the demolition of the Confederate War Memorial at Pioneer Park Cemetery.

NBC5 Wins Peabody Award. For their two-year investigation into Dallas County Schools’ bad investments, corruption, and bribery.