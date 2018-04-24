Leading Off (4/24/18)

Wild About Harry’s to Close. The hotdog-hating landlord of the 20-year-old Knox Street location is booting the beloved shop. It’ll close May 15, possibly sooner, and the WAH’s owners say they will look for a new location in Highland Park.

Man Shoots at Grand Prairie Cops, Then Is Killed. Cops responding to a welfare call near the Grand Prairie Ikea parking lot found a man in a car with an assault rifle. Gunfire was exchanged, and the man was later found dead (it’s not clear whether from his own hand or from shots fired by cops). Ikea shoppers were herded into the basement, and it sounds like they were a bit freaked.

Cowboys’ David Irving Accused of Domestic Violence. Irving’s Twitter account, apparently taken over by his girlfriend, Angela Sanchez, said that he’d failed drug tests and alleged “domestic vilance again.” Then, after Frisco police started investigating, Sanchez claimed they’d had only a verbal argument. Ugly deal.