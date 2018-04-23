Leading Off (4/23/18)

Judge Will Rule Today If GOP Lawsuit Can Move Forward. The suit seeks to remove 127 Democrats from the November ballot because Dallas County Democrat Party chair Carol Donovan did not sign their candidate petitions. Lawyers are trying to get it dismissed because, among other things, GOP chair Missy Shorey didn’t have standing to file to begin with. Judge Eric Moyé will decide today.

Southwest Cancels 40 Flights For Engine Inspection. The cancellations happened yesterday and were apparently voluntary and not part of the FAA’s emergency airworthiness directive sent out on Friday.Very excited to be flying Southwest twice in the next two months.

Starplex is Now Dos Equis Pavilion. So I will have to go back to calling it “Starplex or whatever.”

City Council Will Vote Wednesday to Confederate Memorial Removal. The proposal as of now: tear down the memorial by City Hall and sell the statue of Robert E. Lee at auction. I am sure this will raise absolutely no controversy at all.

FC Dallas Remains Unbeaten. Second-half goals by Mauro Diaz and Maxi Urruti, both coming off the bench, gave FCD a 2-0 win over Philly. They’ve only given up three goals all season.