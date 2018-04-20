Leading Off (4/20/18)

Man Charged In Brutal Beating of Woman in Deep Ellum. After videos showing a woman assaulted outside a Deep Ellum venue spread on social media, Jarod Broussard, 35, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. Broussard, who was also fired from his job at an Uptown nightclub Thursday, was previously charged with assault in 2006 and again in 2010, but those charges were later dismissed.

Lifestyles of the Rich and the Fraudulent. Two North Texas debt collectors who pleaded guilty in federal court to running a $2 million scam spent the money on lavish vacations and cars.

What Caused the Engine Failure on That Southwest Flight This Week? Or: Everything you wanted to know about fan blades as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation.

Dallas Cowboys’ Season Schedule Released. Opener at Carolina, Washington on Thanksgiving, five in prime-time, the defending champions on Nov. 11 and Dec. 9. I’m thinking 10-6.