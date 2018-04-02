Leading Off (4/2/18)

Olivia Solis Gets Her Breathing Tube Taken Out of Her Mouth. A bit of good news for the infant daughter of DISD trustee Miguel Solis and his wife, Jacqueline. Little Olivia been in the hospital since birth dealing with an undiagnosed heart defect. Look at this face.

Ethan Couch to Be Released From Jail. I don’t feel like this is the last we’ve heard of the “affluenza” kid, gut reaction, but I hope so. The president of MADD calls his release a “grave injustice.”

“Suspicious Envelope” Delivered to First Baptist Dallas. Hazmat crews cleared the scene. Apparently there was nothing threatening about the letter apart from it being delivered to an unusual place. Got a few questions about that — like, the fountain or what? — but everyone is OK, so I guess that’s that. Not sure if Pastor Robert Jeffress was able to deliver his “The Resurrection: Foolish, Fake News, or Fact?” sermon, but you probably can sort of guess the content.

“Temps Dip.” This is what this says, and I have to admit it’s true.

Rangers End First Series of Season in 4th, Two Games Back. Gonna be a long season for us [checks notes] longtime Rangers fans.

Never a Bad Time For a Story About Peter Johnson. Read about the civil rights activist here.