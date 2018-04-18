Leading Off (4/18/18)

R.I.P. Barbara Bush. You can pay your respects at a memorial inside The Bush Center today. George and Laura Bush will also be on campus, still expected to speak at a three-day leadership forum along with Bono and Jeff Bezos.

Southwest Will Inspect Entire Fleet. Yesterday’s tragic flight was the first fatal incident in the company’s 51-year history.

Jim Moroney Announces Retirement from Dallas Morning News Parent Company. Moroney stepped down as publisher in March, but remained the CEO of the DMN’s parent company, A.H. Belo. After the markets closed yesterday, the company announced Moroney’s cousin, Robert W. Decherd, would return to the helm of the company; he was CEO from 1987 to 2007.

More Bad Press for Atmos Energy. The company will appear at today’s city council meeting, presumably to talk gas leaks and steel pipes, but will they also address the hundreds of recent complaints to the BBB? Residents are reporting skyrocketing bills—we’re talking $600 up from $60. Atmos’ ridiculous response: it’s winter.