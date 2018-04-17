Leading Off (4/17/18)

Great Column by Jacquielynn Floyd on Barbara Bush. Floyd will retire soon. She’s not mailing it in, at least not with this one. Her piece on the parting gift that Barbara Bush has given us is worth a read.

SMU Alumni Try to Save Student Paper. The Daily Campus is slated to lose its independence and be moved under the journalism department in May, but some alumni have started a GoFundMe page to rescue the paper. Their goal is $125,000; so far they’ve got $5,835. The list of donors is noticeably missing the name of one prominent alumnus and former Daily Campus staffer. What’s up, Eric Celeste?

Lillian Salerno Changes Campaign Managers. With her runoff against Colin Allred in the important District 32 race coming on May 22, Salerno has switched horses in mid-stream. So it looks like it’ll be Allred who will face Pete Sessions.

Dallas Woman Accuses R. Kelly of Giving Her STD. Police are investigating. So. Yeah.