Leading Off (4/16/18)

Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Guitar Gets $250,000 At Auction. SRV biographer and fan club founder Craig Hopkins brought the guitar — Stevie Ray’s first, or one of them, a 1951 Fender with “Jimbo” carved in the back — on our podcast a few weeks ago, in advance of its appearance on Heritage’s auction block. It sold for $250,000 over the weekend, which you probably gathered already unless you jumped in to this item in the middle.

Woman Attacked By Pit Bulls in South Dallas. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, about a mile or so from where Antoinette Brown was killed by a pack of strays in 2016. This time it was four pits and the woman is in the hospital, condition undisclosed. So I’m wondering how much progress has been made on this front.

Update on NBA’s Investigation Into the Mavericks’ Front Office. At a news conference at the league’s board of governors’ meeting, commissioner Adam Silver said he expects the investigation to last until maybe July and that Mark Cuban has been “an open book.” The league is interviewing every team employee and as many former employees as they can get access to as well as looking through documents and emails.

FC Dallas Stays Undefeated. The squad took three points from the New England Revolution on the road, even though they didn’t look great, thanks to a very nice Jacori Hayes goal, his first. The best is probably yet to come for your boys.