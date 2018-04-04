How Artists Fit Into the Affordable Housing Conversation

Dallas is currently drafting a new housing policy, a process which has, appropriately, focused a lot on how previous decades of Dallas housing policy have only served to deepen racial and economic divides in the city.

Yesterday, the website Curbed took a deep look at another side of the conversation: the way artists fit into the conversation about housing and affordability. The article opens with a familiar name, Giovanni Valderas, the Dallas-based artist whose pinata protests help draw attention to the peculiar role artists play in the life cycles of neighborhoods.

Often called the “foot soldiers” of gentrification, it has been assumed that artists and creative types help begin the rise in value that eventually pushes them out. The Curbed article questions some of these assumptions and looks at how artists are both economic drivers and losers in rapid value cycling of neighborhoods. Crucially, the increasing instability of artist housing threatens to undermine the economic benefits artist workers offer cities: