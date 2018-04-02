Help Save One of Dallas’ Best and Most Worthy Music Education Programs

La Rondalla is an incredible after school music program located in Oak Cliff. It’s founder, Dennis Gonzalez, runs it with his two sons, Stefan and Aaron (who also make up the trio Yells at Eels), as well as instructors who include guitarist Kenny Withrow, of New Bohemians fame, as well as a number of other notable local musicians. The program, which has been in operation since 2010, offers neighborhood kids an opportunity to learn how to play the instrument of their choice from some incredibly accomplished musicians. And here’s the kicker: it’s all free. Students sign up, show up, are given instruments, and they learn.

La Rondalla is an incredible community resource. We all know the important role musical education plays in the development of young people, and we know the challenge of funding arts programming in schools these days. La Rondalla is an innovative way of filling the gap and giving kids who might not otherwise be able to afford musical training a chance to learn.

Unfortunately, La Rondalla has fallen on some tough times. The Dallas Observer has more info, but here’s the gist: the program has had to temporarily shut its doors in order to raise money to keep the program going. Here’s how you can help: the Gonzalez’s will be hosting a few benefit concerts over the next month, and they are accepting donation direct via PayPal. Here are the details: