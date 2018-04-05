Fight Against Dallas’ New Housing Policy Reveals Scars of Disinvestment

As is often the case at Dallas City Hall, there were two narratives playing out during a specially called meeting of the Dallas City Council’s Economic Development Committee this morning. One transpired on the surface; the other simmered just beneath it.

On its face, the meeting was about receiving feedback from stakeholders about a new comprehensive housing policy that city staff wants to take before the council. The policy, the first of its kind in Dallas’ history, would dramatically reshape the city’s approach to development, affordable housing, and how economic incentives are divvied out. The speakers at the meeting, which included representatives of Opportunity Dallas, the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas, the North Texas Community Development Association, Habitat for Humanity, Legal Aid, and other organizations, offered input into ways in which the draft housing policy worked well, could improve, or fell short. City staff want to gather all public comment by April 13, brief the council by May 2, and record a vote by May 9.

I’ll abstain from getting into the weeds on all that that input because that wasn’t really the most interesting or significant thing that was happening at City Hall this morning. The real significance of the meeting relates to that second narrative I mentioned, the one simmering beneath the surface of the comments and impassioned speeches about the ways the new housing policy could impact the way the city encourages development and where.

Specifically, it was the fervent appeal for amending the policy that came from the representatives of the North Texas Community Development Association (NTCDA) that began to shed light on what was really going on. Listening to the NTCDA’s representatives, Sherman Robertson and former City Council member Diane Ragsdale—which were echoed by their associates who spoke during an open mic portion of the meeting—one got the impression that the draft housing policy represented a continuation and deepening of age-old discriminatory housing practices in Dallas.

“Conditions exist [in southern Dallas] because of public and private redlining,” Ragsdale said at one point, referring to the policy followed by governments, real estate companies, and banking institutions that contributed to large-scale segregation that persists in Dallas, as well as many other U.S. cities.

“People should have the right to choose where they desire to live,” Ragsdale said. “Most of the neighborhoods in South Dallas, people are already there, and they are not going to disperse. We need to invest money into those neighborhoods.”

In Ragsdale’s characterization, the new housing policy amounted to a kind of resettlement program, a way of steering public investment away from southern Dallas and forcing people who live there to move out and into more affluent neighborhoods to the north. If you live in one of those southern Dallas neighborhoods, the insinuation reeked of an age-old policy of disenfranchisement.

The southern sector lags behind the rest of Dallas economically to a large extent because, for the last 60 years, the city has neglected to invest in services in that part of the city. Simultaneously, the city steered the vast majority of public funding for low income housing into the south. That concentrated poverty, institutionalized segregation, and underwrote the cycles of poverty that make transforming those neighborhoods and extending opportunities for upward mobility in their residents so difficult to achieve. Ragsdale’s insinuation that this new policy would represent more of the same was alarming indeed.

Only, it’s not true.

Rather, the new housing policy recognizes the failures of Dallas’ historic approach to housing. It also takes into account the Supreme Court mandate that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development no longer steer affordable housing into poor neighborhoods, thereby concentrating poverty. Instead, the new housing plan attempts to develop policies that promote the development of mixed-income neighborhoods that have shown the most beneficial for extending upward mobility.

It also aims to eliminate ways developers have wiggled out of their requirements to build affordable housing in the center of the city or northern Dallas. It recognizes that the old way of doing things hasn’t worked, and while you can argue about the details in which it attempts to correct the policy, its intent is the precise opposite of Ragsdale’s accusations.

So then, what was Ragsdale talking about? To understand that, we have to dig a little more into that simmering subterranean narrative. It popped to the surface during today’s meeting in the form of a peculiar acronym – CHDO – or what insiders call “Chodos.” If you want a bit more background on Chodos, The Observer’s Jim Schutze wrote about them earlier this week, and his ongoing reporting on the HUD investigation into City Hall’s affordable housing bookkeeping mismanagement is required reading for fully understanding what Ragsdale, the housing policy, and this Chodo stuff is all about. I will try to summarize.

“Chodo” is short for “community housing development organization.” It is an entity created by federal law to steer public funding into subsidized housing developments. On paper, it sounds like a good thing. No one knows where money needs to be invested in a community like people who live in that community. Chodos are imagined as a kind of go-between connecting federal housing dollars and community improvements.

So far so good—but there’s a catch. The problem is that an auditor’s report discovered that, for the past decade or two, billions of federal dollars have poured into Dallas and no one at City Hall has any idea where the money went. The money comes in, it goes out, but no one knows where to.

If you want to find out where the money disappeared to, you might start by asking the organizations tasked with connecting the federal dollars with the community – the Chodos.

In theory, that should have been happening already. The City Council typically must approve public incentives that get divvied out to private entities. Only way back in 2001, the City Council passed a resolution that basically said “we don’t want to know where those dollars go.” That resolution, which you can read here, does two things: 1) it states that the city of Dallas’ housing policy should focus on the creation of single-family houses, and 2) that any developer who is developing less than 100 new housing units does not need council approval to receive funding.

In other words, it basically puts the Chodos in charge of determining where all the HUD money is going to go.

So where did all the HUD funding go? Did it go toward creating affordable housing units? At today’s committee briefing, Councilman Lee Kleinman tried to ask that exact question to Ragsdale, whose organization represents the Chodos. Then, in a bizarre and virtuosic bit of rhetorical thrashing-about, committee chair Tennell Atkins managed to derail Kleinman’s line of questioning while agreeing in principle that the question should be asked—just not at this particular meeting.

Kleinman did manage to get this much out of Ragsdale: her group has helped to build around 250 new affordable housing units, well short of the 20,000 new units the housing policy says Dallas needs to meet demand in the coming years. Regardless of where past money disappeared to, the Chodos hardily appear up to the task of providing that kind of volume; a shift in policy would seem in order.

But there are deeper, more troubling insinuations here. Right now, there is an investigator at Dallas City Hall attempting to determine where decades of public funding for affordable housing disappeared to. During that time, it was city policy to direct funding to the Chodos to develop single family homes. It was a system that lacked basic accountability, and it raises a handful of simple questions.

Were the Chodos used as ways to funnel dollars to the southern sector politicians and power brokers—in a fashion similar to the Fair Park Trust Fund—to shore up political support on the City Council? Did former city managers know all too well where the HUD funds were going? Were the funds part of the way managers got the council to reliably “count to eight,” i.e. insuring a southern Dallas voting block to shore whatever project or agenda needed pushing forward in the moment?

These questions are ways to explain why representatives of the old way of doing business were at City Hall today pushing hard for retaining the old way of steering money toward the southern sector. The questions were the elephants in the room, central to the narrative that was simmering beneath the surface of this morning’s Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting— the one that relates to the missing HUD money and whoever profited from its disappearance. But this morning’s meeting, Councilman Atkins made clear, was not about “debate” or getting to the bottom of the situation, but about listening to feedback. And it was in listening to that feedback that revealed the disheartening reality of housing in Dallas.

What was clear from the meeting is that everyone agrees Dallas has failed a huge section of its population. It was all too clear that the historical disinvestment in southern Dallas has created deep scars in the community, making the fervent pushback against the new housing policy particularly upsetting.

These scars not only perpetuate difficult-to-crack cycles of poverty and disinvestment, but they have also built up a byzantine layering of distrust and suspicion. The fog that fell over the intentions of the draft housing policy was a familiar – and understandable – sense of distrust.

The good news is the policy itself is not reflective of the old way of thinking, neither the attitude that seeks to concentrate affordable housing in the southern sector, nor the attitude that sought to create ways to steer unaccountable public funding to southern sector power brokers. Rather, the new policy recognizes that the old ways don’t work, and new approaches to lifting all of Dallas’ neighborhoods need to be identified.

North Oak Cliff Councilman Scott Griggs summed up this shift in policy into three fundamental changes: 1) the city will stop investing public funds in providing “sub-market products” in poorer neighborhoods; 2) “The bank of Dallas is closed,” meaning the city will no longer dole out incentive money to prop-up bad development investments; 3) city housing policy will focus on creating more housing options for individuals living between 30 percent and 120 percent of the average median income. This way, Griggs argues, the city is more likely to create more neighborhoods that are accessible to residents with diverse levels of income.

To me, that sounds like a good shift in policy. But then, if I was profiting from the old ways of doing business, it might sound like a nasty conspiracy.