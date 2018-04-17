Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 3

For this third installment in a series, we take you away from downtown Dallas, south to the happening neighborhood of The Cedars.

Here we see Wall Street, about where it meets Beaumont Street. To the left, a fence surrounding a construction site gradually erases the sidewalk. To the right, DART rail tracks. Center, a one-way street. Not pictured: A man whose walk from Lee Harvey’s to the Alamo Drafthouse on Lamar just got trickier.