The Dallas Morning News Loses Its Metro Columnists

The Dallas Morning News’ Jacquielynn Floyd and James Ragland have left the paper, following a round of layoffs that hit five other employees late last month and the promotion of longtime staffer Keith Campbell to managing editor on March 15.

With the departure of Steve Blow a few years ago, that leaves Dallas County’s paper of record with zero employees identified with the nebulously defined job title of “Metro columnist,” although Robert Wilonsky seems to often get the similar “city columnist” billing. And I suppose anyone remaining on the editorial board, introduced in a March 27 piece that now needs to be updated, could probably start calling themselves “Metro columnists” without getting too much pushback. Just two words that look nice on a business card.

Floyd got to wave farewell this week with an “I’m retiring at 59” column, while Ragland was apparently kept to a Facebook post that makes note, his “last day was March 23, 2018, although the official last day is April 16.” He opted for a “time…to part ways” euphemism, and is “mulling over some interesting opportunities,” both phrases I have heard used to justify bad breakups.

Connect all the above dots—and the Jan. 17 hire of Brendan Miniter as the paper’s new editor of editorials, and the promotion of Grant Moise to be the paper’s well-compensated new publisher, and the paper’s downsizing move into new offices at the old Dallas library, and the ongoing decline of the newspaper industry—as you will. Onward and upward into the brave new era of digital content.