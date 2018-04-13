Sports & Leisure
The Cowboys Cut Dez Bryant
He still caught it.
By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner April 13, 2018 11:51 am
Dez Bryant has been released after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, according to every NFL beat writer with a Twitter account. Tell yourself it’s a sensible football move for the organization as you throw up a tiny and sad little X, wipe away the tears, and put this highlight reel on repeat.
Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart
— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018
