Sports & Leisure

The Cowboys Cut Dez Bryant

He still caught it.

By Alex Macon Published in FrontBurner April 13, 2018 11:51 am

Dez Bryant has been released after eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, according to every NFL beat writer with a Twitter account. Tell yourself it’s a sensible football move for the organization as you throw up a tiny and sad little X, wipe away the tears, and put this highlight reel on repeat.

